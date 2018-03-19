Some News

Since early December, a writer friend and I have been working on a non-fiction book proposal. Back in late January, we sent the proposal to a literary agent with high hopes. A couple of weeks went by with no word. Then an e-mail came through.

Turns out, she loved the proposal and wanted to represent us! So, the news is I’m currently signed to New Leaf Literary Agency. Hopefully, we’ll get a book deal out of this. That would be so dope.

Of course, then we’ll have to actually write the book.

Eek.