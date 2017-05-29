The Book
There’s this book
I’ve read time and time again
But, for some reason
I can never get to the end
It’s as if
I’m afraid of how
it might end
I get to the middle
And start to tremble
It’s so intense, so real
I’m afraid of how the words
make me feel
I close the book
Before I finish
And set it back on the shelf
To protect myself
From myself
I want to know
how the story ends
That’s why I can’t it let go
But lately, I’ve been thinking
It’s okay
If I leave the rest
For another day, another life
I’ve picked the book up
More than twice before
Thinking I’ll finish it
Thinking I’ll read more
Life has other plans
other ways
And so, it stays
Unfinished
I guess some books
Are better left unread
This book is so unpredictable
The plot twisted,
Me, the main character
Flawed beyond repair
Yet, no matter how I resist
I’m drawn back in
By every unread chapter
Still, I know
the best thing to do
Is leave it right here
Somewhere in the middle
Somewhere, where
An unfinished fairytale
Lives on forever
In my mind, frozen in time
No more pages to turn
No more words to read
This book of mine
I love it dearly
Doesn’t matter if
I never get to the end
I will always remember
how it began