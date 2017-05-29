The Book

There’s this book

I’ve read time and time again

But, for some reason

I can never get to the end

It’s as if

I’m afraid of how

it might end

I get to the middle

And start to tremble

It’s so intense, so real

I’m afraid of how the words

make me feel

I close the book

Before I finish

And set it back on the shelf

To protect myself

From myself

I want to know

how the story ends

That’s why I can’t it let go

But lately, I’ve been thinking

It’s okay

If I leave the rest

For another day, another life

I’ve picked the book up

More than twice before

Thinking I’ll finish it

Thinking I’ll read more

Life has other plans

other ways

And so, it stays

Unfinished

I guess some books

Are better left unread

This book is so unpredictable

The plot twisted,

Me, the main character

Flawed beyond repair

Yet, no matter how I resist

I’m drawn back in

By every unread chapter

Still, I know

the best thing to do

Is leave it right here

Somewhere in the middle

Somewhere, where

An unfinished fairytale

Lives on forever

In my mind, frozen in time

No more pages to turn

No more words to read

This book of mine

I love it dearly

Doesn’t matter if

I never get to the end

I will always remember

how it began