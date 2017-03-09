Let The Madness Begin

For some people, March is all about St. Patrick’s Day. For me, March is all about the madness. There are few things in life that can make your heart soar one minute and then break the next within a matter of seconds. That’s the beauty and the nightmare of the NCAA Tournament. Throughout a three-week span, all rules and logic go out the window. Cinderella teams are born. Legends are made. And heroes emerge. When it comes to sports, there’s not much else that can compare.

That’s why, from the tipoff of the first game to the last shot in the Championship, I’m there. I’m fully invested. I soak it all in—every shot, every storyline. I don’t want to miss a moment, because you never know if that will become the moment, a sliver of time forever immortalized in March Madness lore.

I’m a true sports fan. I love and respect all sports, all athletes, and I will watch mostly anything sports-related. But if I miss an NBA game during its lengthy season, I’m cool with that. If I miss an NFL game, no problem. I don’t even start watching hockey until the playoffs. Same with baseball. But when it comes to college basketball and the NCAA Tournament, missing any of the action—especially the first four days—is a definite no-no. I can’t do it. I can’t miss out because I know I’ll miss one of those special moments.

This time next week, I’ll be sitting on the floor in my living room in front of the television. Surround sound on. Controller in hand so I can flip between games. Computer on my lap. Perhaps a frosty beverage nearby and a few snacks. March, I’m so glad you’re here.

Now, let the madness begin.