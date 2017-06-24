I’ve Been Drinking
New poem.
Got that flow going that happens late at night sometimes, so I’m just going to let it flow. Cause, you know, I’ve been drinking.
I’ve been drinking
I’ve been thinking
about the past
like I do
nostalgia and stuff
involving all that and you
sometimes I drink too much
sometimes I think too much
and I say stuff
out of the blue
at least I don’t pretend
that what happened didn’t happen
that the end is the end
I have this flaw
(I have many flaws)
I let my thoughts and feelings
gnaw at my brain
to the point where it feels
like I’m going insane
to the point where my heart
beats with so much pain
I’ve been drinking
I’ve been thinking
bout life and everything in between
about you and your life
how it’s all that you’ve dreamed
if it weren’t
would you tell me?
would you ever reach out?
I doubt it
but hey
that’s okay
no apologies needed
sometimes I drink too much
something I think too much
so many songs, so many lyrics
got this playlist
I know you’d love to hear it
so many songs, so many lyrics
they mess with me
I’ve been drinking
I’ve been thinking
Listening to music
drifting
reality sets in
sobering thoughts arise
I get it
I understand
this is life
we get what we need
we get what’s best to evolve
It’s not a quadratic equation to solve
not a puzzle to put together
piece by piece
what’s meant to happen
happens
it’s been that way since forever
peace by peace
sometimes I think too much
sometimes I drink too much
but hey
that’s okay
I stay close to you
in my own little way
time passes
day after day
and life goes on
like it’s supposed to