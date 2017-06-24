I’ve Been Drinking

New poem.

Got that flow going that happens late at night sometimes, so I’m just going to let it flow. Cause, you know, I’ve been drinking.

I’ve been drinking

I’ve been thinking

about the past

like I do

nostalgia and stuff

involving all that and you

sometimes I drink too much

sometimes I think too much

and I say stuff

out of the blue

at least I don’t pretend

that what happened didn’t happen

that the end is the end

I have this flaw

(I have many flaws)

I let my thoughts and feelings

gnaw at my brain

to the point where it feels

like I’m going insane

to the point where my heart

beats with so much pain

I’ve been drinking

I’ve been thinking

bout life and everything in between

about you and your life

how it’s all that you’ve dreamed

if it weren’t

would you tell me?

would you ever reach out?

I doubt it

but hey

that’s okay

no apologies needed

sometimes I drink too much

something I think too much

so many songs, so many lyrics

got this playlist

I know you’d love to hear it

so many songs, so many lyrics

they mess with me

I’ve been drinking

I’ve been thinking

Listening to music

drifting

reality sets in

sobering thoughts arise

I get it

I understand

this is life

we get what we need

we get what’s best to evolve

It’s not a quadratic equation to solve

not a puzzle to put together

piece by piece

what’s meant to happen

happens

it’s been that way since forever

peace by peace

sometimes I think too much

sometimes I drink too much

but hey

that’s okay

I stay close to you

in my own little way

time passes

day after day

and life goes on

like it’s supposed to