I Know …

So, occasionally I write poems. Here’s my latest.

I know …

You just want to pretend

Like I’m just an old friend

Okay

I’ll play

Your game

The thing is

You know and I know

That ain’t the way it is

I know you think about me

Like I think about you

I know you dream about me

The way I dream about you

I know you wonder about me

The way I wonder about you

I know you’ve gotten there with me

The way I’ve gotten there with you

And there isn’t a damn thing

We can do

About it.

Shit.

When I fall asleep

And you appear

Perfume, slinky dress, wild hair

I’m there

Wrapped around you, inside you

Whispering in your ear

Pinning you up against the wall

With each kiss, we both fall

Deeper and deeper and deeper

You feel that?

Energy

Time has no place in its space

It never fades

Trust me

What would happen if

We met face to face?

I know you know the answer

Same as me

I guess we’ll just have to

Wait and see

Until then

I’ll play your game

But I won’t pretend

That I’ve forgotten your name

You can keep on hiding

If that’s how you feel

I know you know

What I mean

I know you haven’t forgotten me

I know it haunts you, same as me

I know …