I Know …
So, occasionally I write poems. Here’s my latest.
I know …
You just want to pretend
Like I’m just an old friend
Okay
I’ll play
Your game
The thing is
You know and I know
That ain’t the way it is
I know you think about me
Like I think about you
I know you dream about me
The way I dream about you
I know you wonder about me
The way I wonder about you
I know you’ve gotten there with me
The way I’ve gotten there with you
And there isn’t a damn thing
We can do
About it.
Shit.
When I fall asleep
And you appear
Perfume, slinky dress, wild hair
I’m there
Wrapped around you, inside you
Whispering in your ear
Pinning you up against the wall
With each kiss, we both fall
Deeper and deeper and deeper
You feel that?
Energy
Time has no place in its space
It never fades
Trust me
What would happen if
We met face to face?
I know you know the answer
Same as me
I guess we’ll just have to
Wait and see
Until then
I’ll play your game
But I won’t pretend
That I’ve forgotten your name
You can keep on hiding
If that’s how you feel
I know you know
What I mean
I know you haven’t forgotten me
I know it haunts you, same as me
I know …