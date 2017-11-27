End of the Year Thoughts

Every year at this time, right after Thanksgiving, my workload slows to a crawl. I’m usually finishing up some articles and fine-tuning some new pitches to send out after the first of the year. I like the slowdown, I do—it’s nice around the holidays to have that extra time in my schedule. Over the next couple of weeks, I’ll also be using that time to set up a couple of new projects for 2018, involving a new children’s book, a new non-fiction book and a possible screenplay.

Then there’s the other side of the slowdown, the side where I’m not doing anything but reflecting on the past year (and years) and life in general—the choices I’ve made, the things I regret, the things I don’t, how I’ve changed, how I haven’t, yadda-yadda. It seems fruitless, yet I still do it. We all do.

If you would have asked me five years ago about the purpose of life, I would have replied (quite seriously): To evolve.

Maybe that’s part of it, I don’t know. But I don’t subscribe to that belief anymore. The purpose of life, if there even is one, is to simply breathe day in and day out. Everything is just happening. All at once. All by itself. Even the act of breathing, if you really want to get to the heart of it, happens by itself. But it gives us humans peace of mind to believe we have control over that, even.

I asked my therapist in a session last spring if it’s possible to love more than one person at a time. She laughed and said, “Do you think the heart isn’t big enough?”

How simple of an answer? How profound? The heart can hold an endless amount of love at one time. How silly of me to think otherwise, to try and limit my emotions, to try and control how many people I can love at one time. I mean, really. This human need to control, to sort out, to make sense, to steer life where we want it and think it should go—it’s a comedy of errors.

Don’t get me wrong. I don’t pretend to have it all figured out. But I’m in on the Cosmic joke. We all are. Yes, everyday life is still happening. You still have to get up, go to work, interact with people, endure the highs and lows, and abide by the rules. You still have to carry on. You still have to act out the play, no matter how long it lasts or where it takes you. That’s part of life, too. It all is. But there’s a peace that exists in knowing that every little decision you make does not define you or even come close to the truth about who we are. It’s just a part of the play.

I don’t know what is going to happen in 2018 or where life will go from this point forward. But I know I’ll continue to breathe. I’ll continue to make plans. I’ll continue to make mistakes. I’ll continue to write. I’ll continue to go through the ups and downs of being human, and I’m sure I will continue to evaluate and analyze everything. All of the emotions, thoughts, ups and downs, mistakes and achievements, tears and laughter will continue to arrive for one big endless party, moment after moment, day after day. Sure, I’ll still stand there with a broom in my hand, ready to clean it all up just in case. I have a slight case of OCD when it comes to that. And I’ll still try to control it because, like I said, I’m human. But there’s a beauty in this open and unfiltered vulnerability, the willingness to let it all come, mess and all, knowing it just is. Whether it’s right or wrong doesn’t matter. It happens anyway. And if there’s one key to this human being thing, I guess that’s it. Be-ing. Just letting things be as they are.

I guess I’ll try to remember that myself—for 2018 and beyond. We’ll see how that goes.