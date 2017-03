Biggie Smalls: A Dead Poet

Today marks the anniversary of the death of Biggie Smalls, aka The Notorious B.I.G. I have so many thoughts about this, and often wonder what rap would look like if he were still alive today. In my humble opinion, he was a true poet. He could weave words together like a lyrical tapestry, and he did it so seamlessly. In honor of him and his incredible talent, here are my top three B.IG. songs in no particular order: