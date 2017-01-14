A Poem

Now and again I feel froggy from a poetic standpoint.

So I jump. Here’s my latest lyric. No title.

UNTITLED

Eight years on and still

I perch at my windowsill

I stare at the moon

And wonder

How you are doing

How you are feeling

I can’t fight it

Why try

The resistance brings tears

To my eyes

The sun sets, the sun rises

Time goes on

And on

No surprises

Just everyday life

Which I love, I do

It’s all I could ask for

All I can think of

But I’d be lying

If I said

that’s enough

Because

I can’t fight the thoughts of

You

In my dreams, the back of my mind

You find the time

To visit and say hi

I look in your eyes

And see feelings I can’t quite describe

It’s intense

No pretense

Just honesty and intense emotion

I wake up reeling, grasping at the covers

Wondering why

We can’t be lovers

Then reality sets in

And life roll on

I realize those dreams are practically gone

Or are they … just on hold

Set aside

To realize when

We are older

I don’t know

Maybe someday you will

Reach out

Today, tomorrow

Doesn’t matter when

I’ll be here

And then

Who knows

But for now

Rest easy

We are living life

As it should be

You and me

That’s just a fantasy

Waiting, patiently, to become a reality

Someday, it may come true

Me and you

You and me

That would be

A sight to see

In the meantime, the in between time

I love you

And always will