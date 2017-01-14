A Poem
Now and again I feel froggy from a poetic standpoint.
So I jump. Here’s my latest lyric. No title.
UNTITLED
Eight years on and still
I perch at my windowsill
I stare at the moon
And wonder
How you are doing
How you are feeling
I can’t fight it
Why try
The resistance brings tears
To my eyes
The sun sets, the sun rises
Time goes on
And on
No surprises
Just everyday life
Which I love, I do
It’s all I could ask for
All I can think of
But I’d be lying
If I said
that’s enough
Because
I can’t fight the thoughts of
You
In my dreams, the back of my mind
You find the time
To visit and say hi
I look in your eyes
And see feelings I can’t quite describe
It’s intense
No pretense
Just honesty and intense emotion
I wake up reeling, grasping at the covers
Wondering why
We can’t be lovers
Then reality sets in
And life roll on
I realize those dreams are practically gone
Or are they … just on hold
Set aside
To realize when
We are older
I don’t know
Maybe someday you will
Reach out
Today, tomorrow
Doesn’t matter when
I’ll be here
And then
Who knows
But for now
Rest easy
We are living life
As it should be
You and me
That’s just a fantasy
Waiting, patiently, to become a reality
Someday, it may come true
Me and you
You and me
That would be
A sight to see
In the meantime, the in between time
I love you
And always will