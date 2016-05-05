Video Of The Month–May

It’s May already. Wow. Time is flying by. I’ve been so busy with writing projects lately, I feel like I don’t have time for much else. But it’s important to make time, right? It’s important to step back from this illusion we call life and laugh a little.

Which is why I chose the following video for May’s “video of the month.” First, I LOVE Melissa McCarthy. And Kristen Bell is pretty damn cool, too. They appeared in McCarthy’s latest comedy together, The Boss. I haven’t seen it yet, but watching this little exchange between the two comedic actresses made my eyes water. It’s a short bit and it’s definitely worth your time. Enjoy!