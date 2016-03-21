Good News Update

So … it’s officially official. I can finally announce the good news. After a few article pitches and some e-mail exchanges, I was informed today that I am going to be writing some freelance articles for …

espnW!

I am so psyched. Writing for a national sports site as well known as ESPN has been a lifelong dream of mine. The women’s affiliate, espnW, has been growing and evolving over the past few years, and I’m am happy to be able to contribute. I will be posting links to the upcoming articles on my Twitter page like I do with everything else. I’ve found Twitter to be the best social media site for networking purposes. I only joined a couple of months ago, but I’ve already made some amazing connections and have been able to reach a wider audience. If you don’t do Twitter, it’s all good. I’ll probably post the links in my articles/columns section as well.

As usual, stay tuned …