Back At It

When my daughter was born, I decided to put my writing career on hold. I set everything aside and focused all of my energy and attention on her. Being a stay-at-home mom was difficult and hard. Honestly, it was the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But I don’t regret it for a single second.

I’d go back and do it all over again in a heartbeat because I know it benefited her, and it also benefited me. It helped me create and nurture a unique bond with my daughter that I will cherish for the rest of my life. When my daughter turned two, we decided to put her in a preschool program because I needed a break and she needed some socialization. And I was ready to get back to writing.

Over the past year and a half, I’ve worked hard to rebuild my portfolio and client list. I now write consistently for five different publications, both locally and nationally. I will also be writing freelance articles for espnW, Vice Magazine and Excelle Sports. I wrote a children’s book about my daughter, and I am going to publish a second one. And, I’m currently shopping a young adult novel to publishers and working on an adult novel as well. It’s a lot, but it’s not half as challenging as taking care of a child. I’m back at it, and loving every second of it.

As I reflect back to where things were to where things are now, I’ll say it again—I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m thankful for the time I had with my daughter. But I’m also thankful that I’m back to doing what I love most—writing.