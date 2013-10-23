New Writing Adventures

The thing that I love most about writing is that you can do it in so many different ways. I have never labeled myself as a certain type of writer because I enjoy writing in all forms. And if you glance back over my writing career, you’ll see what I mean. I’ve been a sports journalist, a blogger, a web writer, a columnist, a young adult fiction author, a poet, a copywriter, a feature article writer, and a non-fiction writer. Now, you can add screenwriter to the list.

I started working on a screenplay over the summer. I had an idea that I thought would make a great movie and I decided to jot it down. I don’t want to give away the plot just yet. But I will say that I worked on it diligently, during Maggie’s nap time and after she went to bed. I had always wanted to write a screenplay. I actually attempted to write one over ten years ago, but never got past the first few pages. I’m happy to say that I finished this screenplay last week. It’s 101 pages, which is perfect. The average screenplay runs between 100-110 pages. Anything longer is a “no-no.” I have a friend in film school in L.A. I sent him the screenplay for some feedback. I also know a few producers around the country. So, I’m hoping that something manifests from this project. If not, at least I can say I wrote a screenplay.

Children’s book idea

After spending so much time at home with Maggie, I came up with a children’s book concept. I wrote the first book in the series (only about 10 pages) and sent if off to a few publishers. The waiting game in the publishing world is a long one, so I’m happy to forget about it and see what happens.

Curve column

I’m about to write my next column for Curve Magazine. I decided to write it about bullying from the perspective of a parent. The one thing I am afraid of, in regards to Maggie, is that she could potentially be bullied in school for having two moms — something she has absolutely no control over. I sort of have it written in my already, but it will be interesting to see what comes out on paper . . . or computer screen, rather.

New Column

At the end of November, I met with a bright young man who started his own LGBT newsletter for Buffalo. It has since grown into a magazine-like publication. I love what he’s doing and I’m excited to say that I am now a part of the project as a columnist. We have also discussed other feature articles and ideas to work on in the publication. The magazine is called In The Loop and it can be downloaded at MyBuffaloPride.com.