New Writing Adventures
The thing that I love most about writing is that you can do it in so many different ways. I have never labeled myself as a certain type of writer because I enjoy writing in all forms. And if you glance back over my writing career, you’ll see what I mean. I’ve been a sports journalist, a blogger, a web writer, a columnist, a young adult fiction author, a poet, a copywriter, a feature article writer, and a non-fiction writer. Now, you can add screenwriter to the list.
I started working on a screenplay over the summer. I had an idea that I thought would make a great movie and I decided to jot it down. I don’t want to give away the plot just yet. But I will say that I worked on it diligently, during Maggie’s nap time and after she went to bed. I had always wanted to write a screenplay. I actually attempted to write one over ten years ago, but never got past the first few pages. I’m happy to say that I finished this screenplay last week. It’s 101 pages, which is perfect. The average screenplay runs between 100-110 pages. Anything longer is a “no-no.” I have a friend in film school in L.A. I sent him the screenplay for some feedback. I also know a few producers around the country. So, I’m hoping that something manifests from this project. If not, at least I can say I wrote a screenplay.
Children’s book idea
After spending so much time at home with Maggie, I came up with a children’s book concept. I wrote the first book in the series (only about 10 pages) and sent if off to a few publishers. The waiting game in the publishing world is a long one, so I’m happy to forget about it and see what happens.
Curve column
I’m about to write my next column for Curve Magazine. I decided to write it about bullying from the perspective of a parent. The one thing I am afraid of, in regards to Maggie, is that she could potentially be bullied in school for having two moms — something she has absolutely no control over. I sort of have it written in my already, but it will be interesting to see what comes out on paper . . . or computer screen, rather.
New Column
At the end of November, I met with a bright young man who started his own LGBT newsletter for Buffalo. It has since grown into a magazine-like publication. I love what he’s doing and I’m excited to say that I am now a part of the project as a columnist. We have also discussed other feature articles and ideas to work on in the publication. The magazine is called In The Loop and it can be downloaded at MyBuffaloPride.com.
2 thoughts on “New Writing Adventures”
Hi..It was wonderful to discover your work through your interview with Dr. William Webster. I was a close friend of his daughter’s and spent a lot of time with him and Betty. I was wondering if you had followed up with him since your last interview. The two of you together…magic.
Best wishes, Elizabeth Gibson
Hi, Elizabeth. Thank you for your warm words. Funny you should ask — shortly after my interactions with Dr. Webster, my wife and I had a baby. My life became extremely busy. But a few a weeks ago, two years after the fact, I was driving around with my daughter and had the impulse to stop by and see if Dr. Webster was home. He was. He got to meet my daughter and I also met his son and daughter. We sat on the porch and talked for a while. He’s such a wonderful man and I will always cherish my time with him. All my best to you, Lyndsey